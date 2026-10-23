HM Shah unveils Rs 8,941-cr push to keep sewage out of Yamuna

The Delhi Government’s latest push to revive the Yamuna is moving beyond cleaning the river and its banks to tackling what it identifies as the more difficult problem: preventing untreated sewage from entering the river in the first place.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 43 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects worth Rs 8,941.22 crore in the Najafgarh area. Of these, 10 projects worth Rs 2,827.11 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 33 projects costing Rs 6,114.11 crore. Shah said the BJP Government would clean the Yamuna by May 2029.

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The government plans to complete the works within the next two to two-and-a-half years and has set the goal to ensure that no untreated wastewater generated in Delhi reaches the Yamuna through drains.

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Among the largest projects is a 124 MGD sewage treatment plant at Okhla, costing Rs 1,161 crore. Eight existing sewage treatment plants will also be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1,041 crore. Together, their treatment capacity is expected to increase from 78.2 MGD to 140.8 MGD, benefiting about 78.5 lakh people.

The challenge is particularly acute in parts of Outer Delhi where conventional large sewage treatment plants cannot always be built because of space constraints. To address this, 29 decentralised sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations will be built at a cost of Rs 3,113.67 crore. The network will cover 358 unauthorised colonies and 113 villages, benefiting around 36.29 lakh residents.

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The package also includes 1,034 km of new sewer network at Rs 1,691 crore to connect areas that remain outside the sewage system. A 477 MLD water treatment plant at Chandrawal, costing Rs 298.3 crore, is expected to serve about 22 lakh people and replace facilities built in 1935 and 1955. A 4.5-km Mundka trunk drain is another component, estimated at Rs 225.02 crore.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has maintained that cleaning the ghats alone cannot restore the river unless sewage is stopped from entering it. The stated approach is to collect, treat and reuse every drop of sewage.

The infrastructure push follows the October 18 ‘Chalo Yamuna’ campaign, in which more than 35,000 people cleaned 70 locations. The exercise removed 76,755 kg of dry waste and 9,850 kg of green waste and water hyacinth, according to the Delhi Government.

The government is now seeking to make the campaign a citizen-led effort too. Verma has appealed to residents to dispose of household waste only at designated places, ensure legal sewer connections and avoid wasting water.

Under the proposed ‘Birthday with Yamuna’ initiative, huts will be developed along the riverbanks for people to celebrate birthdays while taking part in cleanliness activities. Verma has said he would celebrate his own birthday with the Yamuna on November 7.

The government expects visible improvement in the river within about 1.5 years, with a more substantial change after the projects are completed in around two-and-a-half years.