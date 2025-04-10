DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Hoax bomb threats at Red Fort, Jama Masjid in Delhi

Threats trigger response by security agencies
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:54 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A hoax bomb threat targeting Red Fort and Jama Masjid prompted the security agencies to rush to the spots and conduct thorough checks on Thursday morning, an official of Delhi Fire Services said.

The official said that a call was received at 9.03 am regarding a bomb in the premises of the monuments and teams were rushed immediately to the spot.

“We rushed one fire tender at the site and conducted thorough searches. However, nothing suspicious was found at the sites,” he added.

