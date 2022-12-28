Hold autopsies at night too: Sisodia to hospitals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today directed officials of the Health Department to conduct postmortems even at night in city hospitals that have adequate facilities.

Dy cm inspects govt hospital Deputy CM Sisodia reviewed the operational readiness of Loknayak Jayaprakash Hospital on Tuesday

There are 2,000 beds in the hospital, of which 450 are reserved for Covid patients

At present, 8,200 beds are reserved for Covid patients at govt hospitals in Delhi

The government has more than 6,000 oxygen cylinders and tankers to transport oxygen, and 928 metric tonnes of oxygen storage capacity

The decision will benefit the bereaved kin who had to wait for entire night to claim and cremate the body of their family member.

Sisodia said, “Due to the availability of postmortem facilities at night, people in Delhi will not have to claim the body. This will provide relief to the relatives of the deceased. However, in the case of deaths where there is suspicion of murder, suicide, rape, or foul play, a provision has been made to examine the dead bodies only during the day.”

He added that the Union Government had recently given its nod for the move. “Such post-mortem cases will be carried out in hospitals that have adequate facilities to conduct them on a regular basis. Postmortem cases related to organ donation will be done on a priority basis,” said Sisodia. He added, “To avoid any doubt or confusion, video recording of all the post-mortem will be done throughout the night and it will be preserved for future reference for legal purposes.”