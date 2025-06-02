DT
PT
Home guard dragged on car bonnet for 1 km, pick-up driver arrested

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:11 AM Jun 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A home guard was dragged for almost a kilometre atop the bonnet of a pick-up jeep after he attempted to stop the driver at a checkpoint on the Delhi-Mathura road in Faridabad.

The accused was identified as Kundan, a resident of Tirkha Colony in Faridabad.

The home guard, who got injured in his legs, kept shouting, but the driver did not stop, following which policemen stopped the driver. The driver has been arrested and a case has been registered against him at the City Ballabhgarh police station.

According to the complaint filed by Home Guard Gaurav, he was checking vehicles at the Sohna T Point on Saturday, along with Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, when they saw the pick-up vehicle coming towards them. The rear doors of the pickup were open and it was stopped. The driver was asked for the documents, however, instead of giving the documents, he drove the vehicle straight away.

He was standing in front of the vehicle, and as soon as the collision took place, he caught hold of the bonnet of the jeep. The driver did not stop the vehicle even then and sped away. Seeing this, other police officials ran after him and stopped the vehicle, said Home Guard Gaurav in his complaint.

“The accused said he did not have the complete papers. The vehicle has been impounded and he is being questioned. The injured home guard is undergoing treatment at hospital,” said a senior police official.

On the other hand, another pick-up vehicle driver intentionally hit a constable, who was checking vehicles near Bilaspur Chowk on Saturday night. A police team chased the driver for around 10 km and caught him at Dharuhera.

Constable Jai Prakash, who got injured, was admitted to hospital. Two persons, identified as Bhairuram Swami and Omdutt, were arrested by officials. An FIR was registered against them at the Bilaspur police station.

