Home Guard, woman found dead inside locked car; cops suspect poison

A 46-year-old home guard and a 45-year-old woman were found dead inside a car in West Delhi’s Mohan Garden area, with packets of Celphos recovered from the vehicle, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Surender, who had been serving as a home guard for around 15 years, and Geeta. Their bodies were found inside a locked white car parked in the Lal Farm area on Wednesday.

Police said several 10-gram packets of Celphos were recovered from the vehicle. A preliminary investigation suggests that the two died by suicide after allegedly consuming the poisonous substance.

Investigators are also examining a possible link between the deaths and Geeta’s husband, who allegedly died after consuming poison on October 17 in the Shahbad Dairy area. Whether the three deaths are connected remains part of the ongoing investigation.

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According to police, a PCR call was received at Mohan Garden police station on Wednesday, reporting two unconscious persons inside a locked car. A police team rushed to the spot and took them to Tarak Hospital, where doctors attempted to treat them. However, both were in critical condition and died without being able to give statements.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Surender and Geeta had known each other for nearly a decade. Surender was also acquainted with Geeta’s husband. Their interaction reportedly began around 10 years ago, when some documents and messages were shared with Surender through Geeta’s mobile phone.

Surender was posted in Jahangirpuri and lived with his family in Sultanpuri. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

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Geeta is survived by two sons. Her elder son, who worked as a driver in Gurugram, had left the job around a month ago, while her younger son, 15, is a Class X student at a school in Mohan Garden. Both are currently staying with their uncle and paternal grandparents.

Police are examining CCTV footage, along with digital and forensic evidence, to establish the circumstances leading to the deaths.