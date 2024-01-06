Home Ministry orders CBI probe into supply of substandard drugs in Delhi govt hospitals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The Centre has ordered a CBI probe into the alleged supply of substandard drugs in Delhi government hospitals, sources said on Friday. The probe will also look into the aspect whether such drugs were also given out through Mohalla clinics of Delhi government to patients.

The probe by CBI has been ordered into the matter by the Union Home Ministry after a recommendation for the same by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in December 2023.

Medicines not fake or poisonous: AAP Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the drugs in Delhi government hospitals were neither spurious nor counterfeit, as was being propagated by the BJP leadership

“Examinations at Delhi government hospitals have found some medications slightly at a variance with defined standards, yet, that doesn’t mean they are fake or harmful,” he added

“False narratives are being disseminated by BJP to influence the upcoming elections and mislead the people of Delhi,” he said

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance had written to the Home Ministry, seeking a probe in the matter, sources said.

“It also needs to be investigated whether the same drugs which have been procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) are also being distributed to the patients through the Mohalla Clinics or not,” the letter had said.

The correspondence had further said that the probe should look into the entire chain of supply of such substandard medicines, right from suppliers, who procured them from manufacturers and then provided them to hospitals.

Critical life-saving drugs like antibiotics were also found to be of substandard quality, sources said.

