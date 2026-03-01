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Home / Delhi / Honey-trap, extortion racket busted

Honey-trap, extortion racket busted

Woman, associate held; mobile phone, pen drive seized

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:21 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including extortion, at the Mehrauli police station. Image for representational purpose only. iStock
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The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police claimed to have busted an alleged honey-trap and extortion racket with the arrest of a 44-year-old woman from Daryaganj and her associate, Yashdev Singh Chauhan, a resident of New Usmanpur.

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According to officials, the woman is suspected of systematically misusing legal provisions by filing several criminal cases to extort money from victims. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including extortion, at the Mehrauli police station.

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The police said the investigation began after a retired Army Captain lodged a complaint stating that the woman approached him through social media on the pretext of offering professional services related to promoting his novels. After establishing contact, she allegedly induced financial transactions and later filed a criminal case against him. The FIR was eventually quashed by the Supreme Court in February 2025, which termed the proceedings an abuse of the legal process.

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Subsequent probe revealed that the woman had allegedly registered at least nine FIRs, including serious charges such as rape and molestation, targeting multiple individuals across Delhi. Victims’ statements indicated a pattern in which cases were followed by attempts to negotiate monetary settlements through intermediaries.

The co-accused, Chauhan, allegedly posed as a lawyer during these negotiations but was found to be a clerk at a city court. The police have recovered a mobile phone and a pen drive containing incriminating audio recordings, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

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Officials said the accused operated in a coordinated manner, with the woman avoiding direct financial dealings, while her associate handled negotiations. Further investigation is underway, officials shared.

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