Hooda backs DU students, seeks V-C’s apology over curbs

The standoff at Delhi University (DU) intensified on Tuesday as Congress MP Deepender Hooda extended support to protesting students, visiting the DU Satyagraha site on its ninth day and backing DUSU Vice-President Rahul Yadav Jhansla and five other protesters who have been on hunger strike for seven days.

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The Rohtak MP targeted DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, demanding an apology over the university administration’s alleged restrictions on students participating in a protest at Jantar Mantar. Hooda also questioned the administration’s reference to the Supreme Court in an X post, which he claimed was used to intimidate students.

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“He himself has been a law student of the university, and the Supreme Court had not issued any such advisory on the basis of which the university administration could stop students from attending the protest at Jantar Mantar. Students were threatened by spreading false information in the name of the Supreme Court through an X post. For this, the Vice-Chancellor must apologise,” Hooda said.

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Hooda also criticised what he described as an attempt to saffronise the university, saying DU should remain free from political interference and should not be politicised in the name of any party.

Supporting Rahul Jhansla’s hunger strike, Hooda said the issue would now be raised in Parliament. He said he would join Congress MPs in moving an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, signalling a possible escalation of the dispute beyond the university campus.

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“Parliament is proud of Rahul Jhansla,” Hooda said. He added that he would raise the matter in the Lok Sabha along with Congress MPs and seek to include the name of Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh in the adjournment motion, replacing the earlier reference to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Parth Yadav had been on a continuous hunger strike since last six days and on seventh day after he blacked out as his condition deteriorated he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The students attributed the situation to the “continuous ignorance” of students demands, saying they were pursuing their rights through peaceful and democratic means. “We wish our companion Parth Yadav a speedy recovery, but our resolve remains unwavering. Until the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Delhi University takes a positive decision on our demands, we will continue our hunger strike in this manner,” they said.