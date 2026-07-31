Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra on Friday said the life imprisonment awarded to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma was "the beginning of justice" and expressed hope that the sentence would be converted into the death penalty by the Delhi High Court.

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Also read: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/life-imprisonment-for-tahir-hussain-4-others-for-killing-ib-officer-during-delhi-riots-2020/

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In a post on X, Mishra said, "The cruelty with which Ankit Sharma was killed, stabbed with knives even after death, the body thrown into a drain — this is certainly the 'rarest of rare'. It is hoped that in the High Court, this life imprisonment will be converted to the death penalty."

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A Delhi court on Friday sentenced Hussain and four others to life imprisonment for the murder of Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh pronounced the sentence after hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment and said the prosecution had failed to prove that the convicts were beyond the possibility of reformation.

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The judgment was delivered in the physical presence of Hussain and the other convicts amid tight security.

Earlier, Delhi Police had sought the death penalty for all five accused, arguing that the case fell within the "rarest of rare" category.