Hospital fire: Two in 14-day custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent the owner and the on-duty doctor of Baby Care New Born Hospital to 14-day judicial custody. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent hospital owner Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Akash who was on duty during the fire to judicial custody. TNS

Five cops held for assault, extortion

New Delhi: Five policemen on Thursday were sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly assaulting and extorting money from a person. The police said the incident occurred on Tuesday. On the complaint of Sukh Karan, a case under Sections 384, 323 and 34 of the IPC was registered. The cops were arrested on Wednesday.

