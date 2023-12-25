Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has issued directions to take stringent action against offenders in a case of sexual harassment reported at Burari Hospital.

He accused the Delhi Police was taking a lenient approach against the accused despite a complaint filed on December 19. He asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that the police took strict action in the case.

He further ordered constitution of an enquiry committee, to be headed by the Health Secretary, in connection with the incident related to the sexual harassment of outsourced workers at Burari Hospital. “Such incidents cannot be tolerated in any situation,” he said.

Calling for prompt investigation, he issued directions to file preliminary reports within 24 hours and a final report within a week. He has also sought an action taken on report in six hours from the Chief Secretary.