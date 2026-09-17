Hostels for 10,000 students: NSUI questions timing, ABVP accuses it of politicising issue

The Delhi Government’s announcement to construct hostels for 10,000 students, made two days before the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, has triggered a political face-off between the Congress’ student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

While the NSUI questioned the timing and implementation details of the proposal, the ABVP accused the Congress-NSUI of politicising the issue of student accommodation. NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar questioned why the government had not addressed the shortage of safe and affordable student accommodation earlier, particularly after the recent Satya Niketan building collapse. He also sought clarity on the proposed hostel locations, implementation timeline, budget, fee structure and eligibility criteria.

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“Why did the Delhi Government not act when students were struggling every day for safe and affordable accommodation? Even after the Satya Niketan incident, what concrete steps were taken to address the hostel crisis? Instead of clear answers and a time-bound plan, students saw publicity and reels,” Jakhar said.

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He added: “Now, just two days before DUSU voting, the government has announced hostels for 10,000 students. Where will these hostels be built? What is the implementation timeline? What budget has been allocated? What will the fee structure be, and who will be eligible? Without answers to these questions, the announcement raises concerns about whether it is intended to address students’ needs or influence them before voting.”

Jakhar said the NSUI was not opposing the hostel proposal but was questioning its timing, transparency and implementation.

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“The timing of the announcement also raises questions about whether the government’s priority is student welfare or helping the ABVP in the DUSU elections. Students have the right to ask why this announcement was made now and why their concerns were not addressed earlier. We are not criticising the announcement; we are questioning its timing, transparency and implementation,” he added.

Responding to the criticism, ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma accused the Congress-NSUI of changing its position after the government announced the proposed hostels.

“From making reels by hammering the debris at the time of the Satya Niketan tragedy to now questioning the announcement of hostels for 10,000 students, the Congress-NSUI has repeatedly sought to politicise issues concerning students. When there was a shortage of hostels, the Congress-NSUI raised questions about it, and now, when hostels are being announced in response to students’ demands, it is questioning the proposed solution itself.

“The Congress-NSUI should answer whether it genuinely wants a solution to students’ accommodation problems or merely wants to keep the issue alive for political purposes. Congress ruled Delhi for more than five decades after Independence. It should ask its own party what concrete steps were taken during such a long period in office to provide adequate, safe and accessible hostel facilities for students.

“Student accommodation is a serious issue and should not be reduced to a political tool. The ABVP has consistently demanded an increase in hostel capacity and safe, affordable and accessible accommodation for students,” he added.

The NSUI, meanwhile, demanded that the Delhi Government release a detailed roadmap covering construction timelines, locations, budget allocation, eligibility criteria, allotment procedures and fee structures for the proposed hostels.