Hotel chain may run ‘Sheesh Mahal’ under govt plan

The Delhi Government is considering handing over the operation and maintenance of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Flag Staff road residence, dubbed the “Sheesh Mahal” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to a private hospitality firm. The move is part of the government’s plan to convert the property into a state guest house.

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Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Thursday that the government may appoint a reputed hospitality chain to manage the guest house and generate revenue. He said the proposal is awaiting approval from the higher authorities.

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According to Singh, the guest house will function on the lines of other state guest houses. It will provide accommodation to visiting ministers and government officials on payment of a fee. He added that the remaining portion of the former camp office is also proposed to be put to official use.

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“A portion of the building will be developed to host seminars, dinners and meetings, for which we currently have to rent space in private hotels. The final approval to the proposal is yet to be given by the higher authorities,” Singh said.

The proposal marks the latest step in the Delhi Government’s effort to repurpose the bungalow, which has remained at the centre of political attention over allegations related to its renovation during Kejriwal’s tenure as chief minister.

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The minister said around 10 staff members are currently deployed to maintain the premises. Their duties include daily cleaning and operating electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

The residence has remained under scrutiny since 2022, when the vigilance department of the then AAP government initiated an inquiry on the directions of the then Lieutenant-Governor, V K Saxena, into alleged irregularities and cost escalation in the Public Works Department’s renovation of the bungalow.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is now probing the matter following a complaint filed by the then Leader of the Opposition and current Delhi Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta. In his complaint to the Lieutenant-Governor in December 2024, Gupta alleged irregularities in the renovation work.