House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today held a meeting with ministers and health officials to review the preparations against Covid in the wake of a sudden rise in cases of infection in China.

Kejriwal said they had already been conducting genome sequencing of positive cases. Besides, they had conducted tests of sewage samples in order to ascertain the presence of the virus in the environment. “We tested sewage at seven different locations in Delhi. However, we didn’t find any trace of new variant,” said Kejriwal.

Elaborating on the preparations, Kejriwal said, “We have 8,000 beds for Covid-related cases in Delhi. Now, we aim to prepare 36,000 beds dedicated for Covid patients. We have a storage capacity of 928 metric tonnes of oxygen in Delhi. We have 380 ambulances, and we have given orders for procuring more ambulances. We have 6,000 oxygen cylinders in reserve.”

He added nearly 100 per cent of the population had been administered with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

The CM, in an appeal to the city residents, said they should get their precautionary dose at the earliest. “We will bestart a house to house vaccination drive to administer precautionary doses,” Kejriwal said.