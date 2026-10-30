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Home / Delhi / Housing apartments in Sarojini Nagar sold for Rs 5,191 crore

Housing apartments in Sarojini Nagar sold for Rs 5,191 crore

Located at Avenue Towers, sale to fund Central Govt redevelopment projects

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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State-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Ltd has sold residential apartments spread over nearly 8.80 lakh sq ft at Avenue Towers on Africa Avenue Marg in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, for about Rs 5,191 crore, with the proceeds to be used to fund redevelopment projects of the Central Government.The transaction was completed through an e-auction, placing a large residential property sale in the Capital at the centre of the government’s redevelopment funding plans.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the NBCC said it had “successfully sold residential apartments of approximately 8.80 lakh sq ft area at Avenue Towers, Africa Avenue Marg Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, through an e-auction at total sale value of approximately Rs 5,191 crore.”

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The company will receive a marketing fee equivalent to 1 per cent of the sale value for the transaction.

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The sale involves residential real estate being marketed on behalf of the Central Government. The transaction therefore links the monetisation of government-owned residential property with funding for redevelopment projects, rather than being a conventional private sector property sale.

For NBCC, the deal adds to its role in the government’s real estate and redevelopment activity. The Delhi-based company operates in project management consultancy and real estate businesses.

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The transaction also gives a measure of the value attached to residential property at the Avenue Towers development in Sarojini Nagar, where the apartments offered through the e-auction covered approximately 8.80 lakh sq ft.

The NBCC’s regulatory disclosure did not provide further details of the buyers or the individual sale values of the apartments. It put the total value of the transaction at approximately Rs 5,191 crore.

The company’s role in the transaction was to carry out the sale on behalf of the Central Government, with the 1 per cent marketing fee forming its stated return from the deal.

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