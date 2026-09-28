‘How can a body be cremated along with belongings?’ Delhi court asks Gurugram police

A Delhi court has pulled up the Gurugram police for allegedly failing to follow the mandatory procedures in handling and cremating the body of real estate sales professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, questioning several lapses in the investigation.Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain termed the sequence of events a “shocking state of affairs” and questioned the police over the failure to inform the Executive Magistrate about the inquest, preserve the belongings of the deceased and viscera, videograph the post-mortem and promptly upload details of the unidentified body on ZIPNET, a police network used by Delhi, Haryana and other northern states, to share information on missing persons and unidentified bodies.

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The court was hearing a plea by Manchanda’s sister, Harsimran, seeking preservation and production of records and digital material related to her brother’s death.

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During the hearing, senior advocate Amit Prasad, appearing for Harsimran, submitted that a burnt watch and “kada” had been recovered from the cremation site.

“How can the body be cremated along with the belongings? How can the law not be followed?” the court asked.

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Questioning a police officer from the Badshahpur police station, the judge sought explanation as to why the nearest Executive Magistrate or Sub-divisional Magistrate was not informed on the second day after the unidentified body was recovered for conducting the inquest.

“Isn’t it the norm to inform the nearest Executive Magistrate… regarding inquest proceedings for the unidentified body? Why wasn’t it carried out?” the court asked.

The Judge also questioned the police over the failure to upload details of the unidentified body on ZIPNET.

“Do you not upload details of an unidentified body on ZIPNET in cases of murder or otherwise? Isn’t that the procedure followed by the Gurugram police?” the court asked.

The court further raised concerns over the post-mortem examination, observing that two reports appeared to contain materially different findings. While one report mentioned bullet injuries, another attributed the cause of death to asphyxia due to antemortem drowning.

“The post-mortem reports are different… How can such basic procedures be skipped?” the Judge asked, while also taking note of the failure to preserve the viscera.

The court criticised the police officer for failing to provide satisfactory answers and observed that the lapses had deprived Manchanda’s family of the opportunity to perform his last rites in accordance with the due process.

“The complainant not only lost her brother by cremating his body, you snatched away her family’s right to dutifully carry out his last rites,” the Judge remarked.

Prasad alleged that the handling of the body amounted to destruction of evidence and was intended to “save the culprits”. He also submitted that the court had ancillary powers to issue directions for the preservation and production of material connected with the deceased.

The court reserved its order on Harsimran’s application, saying it would consider the apprehensions raised by her.