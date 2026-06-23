How Delhi’s ‘Anupam Colonies’ are turning waste management into a community movement

In a city that produces thousands of tonnes of waste every day and continues to struggle with overflowing landfills, a quiet transformation is taking place in a handful of residential neighbourhoods.

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Across New Delhi, residents are sorting waste before it leaves their homes, composting kitchen scraps, recycling dry waste and setting aside clothes, toys and household items for reuse. These efforts have earned eight neighbourhoods a unique distinction from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-- the title of ‘Anupam Colony’.

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Far from being a simple cleanliness award, the certification is reserved for colonies that adopt a zero-waste approach to community living. To qualify, neighbourhoods must ensure 100 per cent segregation of waste at source, process wet and horticultural waste within the colony, scientifically manage dry waste and actively involve residents in sustainability initiatives.

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The initiative was launched in June 2025 when Chanakyapuri’s D-1, D-2 and Satya Sadan Officers’ Flats became the first colonies to receive the tag. Since then, Bharti Nagar, Aradhana Society, Bapu Dham, New Moti Bagh, Kaka Nagar, Jor Bagh and, most recently, Sangli Apartments have joined the list.

What makes the model stand out is its emphasis on people rather than infrastructure alone. Residents are expected to become active participants in waste management rather than leaving the responsibility entirely to civic authorities. Many of these colonies now operate composting units, Material Recovery Facilities, Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) centres and ‘Neki Ki Deewar’ donation walls that help extend the life of usable items.

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The latest addition, Sangli Apartments on Copernicus Marg, is also the first defence officers’ residential colony to be recognised as an Anupam Colony, highlighting how the initiative is expanding across different kinds of communities.

For the NDMC, the idea is to create neighbourhoods that generate minimal waste and reduce dependence on landfills. For residents, the benefits are often more immediate: cleaner surroundings, greener common spaces and stronger community participation.

As Delhi searches for long-term solutions to its waste crisis, these eight colonies offer a glimpse of what sustainable urban living could look like. Their success suggests that tackling the city’s waste problem may begin not at landfill sites, but inside homes, apartment complexes and neighbourhood communities where everyday habits can collectively make a significant difference.

Becoming ‘Anupam’

An ‘Anupam Colony’ is a sustainability certification given by the NDMC to residential colonies that have adopted advanced decentralised waste management practices. Key features of such a colony are:

100 per cent waste segregation at source

On-site composting of wet and horticultural waste

Recycling and decentralised solid waste management

Mechanised, dust-free cleaning systems

Minimal or zero waste sent to landfills

Active participation of resident welfare associations and residents