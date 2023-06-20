How did Kejriwal get bungalow for which he is not eligible, BJP asks Delhi govt

New Delhi, June 20
The BJP on Tuesday sought to know from the Delhi government how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got the type of official accommodation for which he is allegedly not even eligible.
Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the national capital Delhi being a Union Territory, its chief minister is eligible only for Type VII accommodation.
However, Kejriwal’s bungalow is much bigger than what he is eligible for, according to the guidelines of the ministry of housing and urban affairs, Sachdeva said.
Citing a show cause notice issued by the Directorate of Vigilance to the Public Works Department engineers, he said, “We want to know who asked the PWD to carry out renovations and expansion of the CM bungalow without any proper tender and budgetary provisions.” “The PWD had initially issued a proposal only for the renovation and beautification of the bungalow, but they constructed an entirely new bungalow,” he alleged.
Sachdeva said the PWD increased the cost of renovation work at Kejriwal’s official residence from Rs 7.62 crore to Rs 33.20 crore “without any sanction”.
The notice said PWD officials recorded on files of the department that changes made in the drawings of the interiors as per the requirement of the chief minister resulted in deviation in total work done and sanctioned amount.
The PWD demolished the old structure without a survey report and constructed the new building without getting a new building plan sanctioned, it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple
SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali opposes the Bill
Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says if they cannot appoint V-C...
Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses
This was directed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya...
PM Modi leaves for US, says 'together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges'
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush?
Did Adipurush put BJP on a back foot, who is Manoj Muntashir...