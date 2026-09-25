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Home / Delhi / ‘How fat is that dog’: Delhi’s indies are sweating it out to make it to top position

‘How fat is that dog’: Delhi’s indies are sweating it out to make it to top position

64 chonky dogs, quirky names and 6 rounds of polling — capital city's most important competition is under way

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:36 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Tara and Lomdi, 2 of the fat dogs of Delhi. Image credits/Instagram @fatdogsofdelhi
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Move over the beauty pageants.

Delhi has found a competition that is truly close to its heart— ‘fat dogs’.

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An Instagram community page, The Fat Dogs of Delhi, has gone viral with its wonderfully simple bio: “HOW FAT IS THAT DOG.” Calling itself the world’s first online fat dog competition, the page is celebrating the city’s chubbiest dogs, one glorious belly at a time.

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Started only a few days ago, the page has already amassed around 28,000 followers, with 64 dogs shortlisted for the competition. The polling will take place over six rounds, with one canine eventually crowned the fattest dog of Delhi.

And the names? Perhaps even better than the dogs themselves.

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Among the shortlisted contenders are Gajinder, Mahakutteshwar, Bhondu Ki Barfi, Dahi Bhalli, Cwosant, Mrs Pumphrey Ka Kutta, Rambabu, Sunshine and Monty.

Naturally, the internet has questions.

“What are these names lomdi dahi bhalli lol,” one user commented.

Another had already spotted a potential contender, writing: “Do u guys do requests? There is one mota genda kutta outside that Tibetan place in Humayunpur.”

Meanwhile, Kutta Singh of Rohini has emerged as something of a celebrity, with his posters reportedly being printed and circulated across the area. Of the 64 contestants, 32 have now made it to Round 2, and the competition is only getting more serious.

There is even a prediction board, where netizens are placing their bets on which furry heavyweight will take home the title.

And Kutta Singh appears to have corporate backing too. Blinkit joined the fun on X, throwing its support behind the Rohini contender and announcing free treats for the eventual winner.

Delhi may have many elections, but this one has 64 contestants, zero political manifestos and a lot of belly.

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