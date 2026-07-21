How foreign media covered Cockroach Janta Party protest

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak and its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has drawn attention from international media, with several global news organisations portraying it as a reflection of growing youth concerns in India.

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Major US and European media outlets, including the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, The Guardian, Financial Times, Deutsche Welle (DW) and The Wall Street Journal, covered the demonstrations, linking the agitation not only to the examination controversy but also to broader issues such as education, unemployment, governance and the government’s response to the protests.

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The Associated Press highlighted the scale of the demonstrations and the police response, reporting on the use of tear gas, barricades and restrictions as protesters attempted to march towards Parliament.

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Reuters focused on activist Sonam Wangchuk role in mobilising young protesters, placing the agitation in the wider context of concerns over education, unemployment and government accountability.

The Guardian published multiple reports, including an explainer on the origins of the CJP and live coverage of the Parliament march. The Financial Times reported that the demonstrations reflected growing frustration among young Indians over education and employment concerns.

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German broadcaster Deutsche Welle focused on the confrontation between protesters and security personnel, while The Wall Street Journal linked the movement to wider concerns over education, employment and youth discontent.

In Asia, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post carried reports tracking the rise of the CJP and its appeal among young Indians. However, major mainland Chinese state media outlets, including Xinhua and Global Times, did not appear to provide significant standalone coverage of the protests.

Although the emphasis varied across publications, most international reports presented the agitation as extending beyond the alleged paper leak to encompass wider concerns over youth aspirations, accountability and governance.