How JNU’s deprivation point system works

The Delhi High Court allowed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to continue with admissions, including those based on deprivation points, which raises curiosity on how the process works.

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As per the JNU e-Prospectus for 2026-27, candidates can receive deprivation points based on the district they come from, their educational levels and certain other categories.

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The university has divided districts across states into Quartile 1 (Q1) and Quartile 2 (Q2) using four indicators from the provisional Census 2011 data — percentage of female illiteracy, percentage of agricultural workers, percentage of rural population and percentage of households without a latrine within the premises.

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…..How do the district-based points work?.....

The points vary according to whether a candidate comes from a Q1 or Q2 district and the programme for which the candidate is applying.

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For a PG applicant, the prospectus provides Q1 district, three points are given for the 10th/12th level and another three points for the undergraduate level — a total of six points.

For Q2 district, two points are given for the 10th/12th level and another two for the undergraduate level — a total of four points.

For a UG applicant, the benefit is higher: a candidate from a Q1 district can get six points, while one from a Q2 district can get four points.

The university also has a specific rule for candidates whose 10th and 12th education falls in different quartiles. If either the 10th or 12th is from Q1, the candidate gets the Q1 benefit. Only when both the 10th and 12th are from Q2 does the candidate receive the Q2 benefit.

Consider a student applying for a PG course at the JNU. Suppose the student’s relevant district at the 10th/12th level is Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, which is listed by the JNU as a Quartile 1 district. If the student’s undergraduate-level district is also a Q1 district, the student would receive three points for 10th/12th plus three more points for undergraduate level, making it a total of six deprivation points.

……..What if the 10th and 12th districts are different?......

Suppose a candidate studied Class 10 in a Q1 district, but Class 12 in a Q2 district. The JNU’s rule says the candidate will still get the Q1 benefit. Similarly, if Class 10 was from Q2, but Class 12 was from Q1, the Q1 benefit applies. However, if both Class 10 and Class 12 are from Q2 districts, the candidate gets the Q2 benefit.

,,,,,,,,Other categories also get deprivation points…

The system is not limited to district-based disadvantage. Kashmiri migrants are eligible for five deprivation points on producing the prescribed registration documents.

The prospectus also provides deprivation points to female and transgender candidates. Female/transgender candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwD or Q1/Q2 categories are eligible for seven points, while other female/transgender candidates not falling in those categories are eligible for five points.

The benefit, however, is not applicable to all JNU programmes. The 2026-27 prospectus excludes programmes, including BTech, MSc Biotechnology, MSc Computational and Integrative Sciences through GAT-B, MBA, specified MTech. programmes, DOP and PhD programmes. (JNU)

……..Why is the system called “deprivation” points?.......

The idea is to give an additional advantage to applicants who come from districts identified by the JNU as having indicators associated with greater educational and socio-economic disadvantage. The university uses district-level indicators rather than simply considering an individual’s income or academic performance.