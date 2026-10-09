‘How many trains can you stop’: Chirag Paswan as Delhi-bound trains cancelled ahead of October 10 Delhi protest

With several Mail and Express trains scheduled to reach Delhi cancelled ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday questioned whether transport curbs could really stop young people from reaching the national capital.

“These are the youngsters of India; nothing can stop them. To those attempting to spread such misconceptions, I ask: how many trains can anyone really stop? How much connectivity can be blocked? How many roads can be jammed?” Paswan said.

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The protest has been called over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, putting the Election Commission (EC) at the centre of a political controversy even as the planned mobilisation has triggered restrictions on movement towards Delhi.

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Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and is a BJP ally and NDA member, has also sought to separate his position on the Election Commission from an automatic defence of the ruling establishment.

He has said that being part of the Union Government does not mean he would blindly defend anyone. Calling EC an independent constitutional body, Paswan had urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to give a robust response to the allegations and address public questions to help restore confidence in the poll panel.

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On Friday, however, his focus was on the protesters’ ability to reach Delhi despite the disruption.

“These are India’s youth; they possess the capacity to show the world the way, just as previous generations have done, and so, nothing can hold them back,” he said.