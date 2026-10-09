DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / ‘How many trains can you stop’: Chirag Paswan as Delhi-bound trains cancelled ahead of October 10 Delhi protest

‘How many trains can you stop’: Chirag Paswan as Delhi-bound trains cancelled ahead of October 10 Delhi protest

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday questioned whether transport curbs could really stop young people from reaching the national capital

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:00 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Chirag Paswan. Photo: ANI file
Advertisement

With several Mail and Express trains scheduled to reach Delhi cancelled ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday questioned whether transport curbs could really stop young people from reaching the national capital.

“These are the youngsters of India; nothing can stop them. To those attempting to spread such misconceptions, I ask: how many trains can anyone really stop? How much connectivity can be blocked? How many roads can be jammed?” Paswan said.

Advertisement

The protest has been called over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, putting the Election Commission (EC) at the centre of a political controversy even as the planned mobilisation has triggered restrictions on movement towards Delhi.

Advertisement

Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and is a BJP ally and NDA member, has also sought to separate his position on the Election Commission from an automatic defence of the ruling establishment.

He has said that being part of the Union Government does not mean he would blindly defend anyone. Calling EC an independent constitutional body, Paswan had urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to give a robust response to the allegations and address public questions to help restore confidence in the poll panel.

Advertisement

On Friday, however, his focus was on the protesters’ ability to reach Delhi despite the disruption.

“These are India’s youth; they possess the capacity to show the world the way, just as previous generations have done, and so, nothing can hold them back,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts