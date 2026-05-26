HSSC, CBPACS join hands to strengthen Ayush sector

In a major push to skill development and jobs in the Ayush sector, the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS). The partnership aims to promote vocational training, certification and workforce development in Ayurveda and allied traditional healthcare disciplines.

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The MoU was signed in the presence of Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi.

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Under the agreement, the two institutions will jointly develop specialised training programmes aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) across key Ayush domains. These include Ayurveda Ahar and Poshan, Ksharakarma, Ayurveda Diet, Yoga Wellness Trainer, Ayurveda Masseur, Prakriti Parikshan, Panchakarma Assistant and Panchakarma Technician, among others.

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The initiative seeks to combine HSSC’s industry-oriented skilling ecosystem with CBPACS’s clinical and academic expertise to bridge the gap between traditional education and changing healthcare industry needs. Officials said the collaboration would focus on skill-based learning, professional certification, entrepreneurship and placement opportunities for Ayush professionals.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The Ayush sector represents a unique confluence of India’s rich traditional knowledge and emerging healthcare needs. Strengthening skill development in this sector is essential to create a competent workforce capable of delivering quality wellness and healthcare services. This collaboration between HSSC and CBPACS will equip young professionals with industry-relevant skills, improve employability and support the broader goals of the Skill India Mission.”

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Officials said the partnership marked an important step towards institutionalising structured skill development in the Ayush ecosystem. With a strong focus on quality training, certification and placement support, the initiative is expected to help build a skilled workforce and create sustainable career opportunities in traditional healthcare.

The initiative also reflects the Delhi Government’s focus under the leadership of Rekha Gupta on strengthening healthcare capacity, promoting skill-based employment and advancing holistic wellness through traditional systems of medicine.