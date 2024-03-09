‘Humiliation’ led father to stab son: Police

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 8

Constant humiliation drove the father of a 29-year-old gym trainer to brutally kill his son, stabbing him multiple times just a day before his wedding, the police revealed. Ranglal Singhal, the father, was arrested by the Delhi Police late Thursday night after confessing to the crime. The incident occurred in their house in Devli Extension while preparations for the wedding were underway.

According to police reports, Ranglal confessed to having strained relations with his son and expressed dissatisfaction with the impending marriage. He stabbed his son Gaurav Singhal 15 times in the face and chest.

Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South district, stated, “During interrogation, he confessed to the murder along with three associates, who were paid Rs 75,000 for the crime. The deal was fixed for a total of Rs 1,50,000. Furthermore, he revealed that he was unhappy with his son’s extravagant lifestyle and disobedience.”

The police received a PCR call on the intervening night of March 6-7. Upon arrival at the scene, they found Gaurav had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and rushed him to a hospital. He was declared brought dead, with multiple stab wounds on his head, face, back and other parts of his body.

The DCP said, “The deceased’s mother consistently supported her son, which further fuelled Ranglal’s frustration. He had been plotting to kill his son for the past three to four months. Executing the plan with three accomplices just a day before his wedding, they utilised a scissors, a knife and an iron rod in the attack. The accomplices, aged around 22-25 years old, are residents of the same locality.”

The police revealed that the murder was meticulously planned to avoid suspicion, with Ranglal choosing a noisy time during wedding preparations. He was apprehended in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with a significant amount of cash and gold ornaments.

The father and son had a history of abusive behaviour, and on the day of the incident, an argument between them escalated into a fatal confrontation when Gaurav slapped his father, prompting Ranglal to retaliate with a scissor. Despite Gaurav’s attempts to flee, he was dragged back into the room, leaving a trail of blood, according to the police. The police recovered Rs 15,48,000 in cash, 886 gm of gold, and the murder weapons.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.