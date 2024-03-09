‘Humiliation’ led father to stab son: Police

Samad Hoque
New Delhi, March 8
Constant humiliation drove the father of a 29-year-old gym trainer to brutally kill his son, stabbing him multiple times just a day before his wedding, the police revealed. Ranglal Singhal, the father, was arrested by the Delhi Police late Thursday night after confessing to the crime. The incident occurred in their house in Devli Extension while preparations for the wedding were underway.
According to police reports, Ranglal confessed to having strained relations with his son and expressed dissatisfaction with the impending marriage. He stabbed his son Gaurav Singhal 15 times in the face and chest.
Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South district, stated, “During interrogation, he confessed to the murder along with three associates, who were paid Rs 75,000 for the crime. The deal was fixed for a total of Rs 1,50,000. Furthermore, he revealed that he was unhappy with his son’s extravagant lifestyle and disobedience.”
The police received a PCR call on the intervening night of March 6-7. Upon arrival at the scene, they found Gaurav had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and rushed him to a hospital. He was declared brought dead, with multiple stab wounds on his head, face, back and other parts of his body.
The DCP said, “The deceased’s mother consistently supported her son, which further fuelled Ranglal’s frustration. He had been plotting to kill his son for the past three to four months. Executing the plan with three accomplices just a day before his wedding, they utilised a scissors, a knife and an iron rod in the attack. The accomplices, aged around 22-25 years old, are residents of the same locality.”
The police revealed that the murder was meticulously planned to avoid suspicion, with Ranglal choosing a noisy time during wedding preparations. He was apprehended in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with a significant amount of cash and gold ornaments.
The father and son had a history of abusive behaviour, and on the day of the incident, an argument between them escalated into a fatal confrontation when Gaurav slapped his father, prompting Ranglal to retaliate with a scissor. Despite Gaurav’s attempts to flee, he was dragged back into the room, leaving a trail of blood, according to the police. The police recovered Rs 15,48,000 in cash, 886 gm of gold, and the murder weapons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...