Hungarian national robbed by bike-borne men in Delhi

Mobile phone, bank cards and Rs 12,000 cash stolen from the woman

PTI

New Delhi, October 9

A 57-year-old Hungarian national travelling in an auto-rickshaw was robbed by two motorcycle-borne men in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 3pm on Sunday when the woman was going from Humayun's Tomb to the Hungarian embassy, they said.

"As soon as the auto-rickshaw reached near Dayal Singh College, two men motorcycle-borne men came from behind and snatched the woman's bag, containing her mobile phone, Rs 12,000 cash and bank cards," a senior officer said.

The woman could not take note of the registration number of the motorcycle. Police visited the spot after a complaint was received regarding the incident, the officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway to nab the culprits, police said.

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

