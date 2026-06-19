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Home / Delhi / Hunt for AIIMS-Delhi head begins

Hunt for AIIMS-Delhi head begins

Centre invites applications for new full-time director

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:35 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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AIIMS Delhi. File photo
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More than two months after former All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, director Dr M Srinivas moved to NITI Aayog, the Centre has begun the search for a full-time director for the institute, inviting applications from Indian nationals, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin for one of the country’s most influential medical leadership positions.

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The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advertisement seeking applications for the post, setting in motion a selection process that will determine who leads India’s premier public healthcare and medical research institution over the next five years.

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Till the government appoints a full-time successor, Prof Nikhil Tandon, Head of the Department of Endocrinology, will continue as the interim director.

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The AIIMS director oversees not only one of the country’s busiest hospitals but also a network of academic, research and administrative functions that influence health policy and medical training nationwide.

According to the eligibility criteria laid down in the advertisement, candidates must possess a postgraduate qualification in medicine, surgery or public health. They must have at least 10 years of teaching and research experience and a minimum of 25 years’ standing in the profession. Applicants are also required to have extensive administrative experience in medical education, research, public health or healthcare institutions.

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The government has fixed the upper age limit at 62 years. The selected candidate will serve for a term of five years or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Among the possible contenders are Prof Neena Malhotra of obstetrics and gynaecology, Prof Naveet Wig of internal medicine, Prof Uma Kumar of rheumatology, Prof Sanjay Rai of community medicine and Prof Sudhir Gupta, head of forensic medicine.

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