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Home / Delhi / Husband strangled, given electric shocks in South Delhi area; wife, lover among 3 nabbed for murder

Husband strangled, given electric shocks in South Delhi area; wife, lover among 3 nabbed for murder

Wife allegedly mixed sedative in husband’s water before lover and his associate entered the house and attacked him with a rope, electric shocks and a wooden stick

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New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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A woman allegedly plotted the murder of her husband with her lover, who strangled him with a rope, gave him electric shocks, and lent him blows with a wooden stick before dumping his body near the couple’s house in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

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The wife, 45-year-old Manju alias Nazia, allegedly mixed a sedative in water and gave it to her husband Munna Lal to incapacitate him, following which her lover, 20-year-old Chaman, and his 28-year-old associate, Kishan, attacked him, the police said.

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According to the police, Nazia convinced Chaman to help her kill her husband with a promise of Rs 5 lakh, and gave him Rs 20,00 right after the killing.

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On August 10, at 5.15 am, a male body was reported to have been lying in the south Delhi area.

“Munna Lal was found dead at the spot, with several injury marks on his body,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said at a press conference.

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Mittal said that Nazia initially tried to mislead investigators by saying that burglars killed her husband during a break-in and even strewn about things and removed some of the items in the house to give credence to her claim.

Footage from CCTV camera mounted outside the house, however, told a different story.

According to the police, the footage revealed a masked male entering the house at about 1.45 am and leaving at about 3.15 am the same night. Other evidence also pointed towards a pre-planned murder.

When confronted with the evidence, Nazia confessed, the officer said.

Mittal said the motive of the killing was rooted in frequent domestic disputes, money troubles, physical assault and humiliation faced by Nazia. That she had an affair with Chaman also contributed to her disaffection with her husband.

The DCP said that it was Chaman who allegedly gave Nazia the sleeping pills to administer to Munna Lal on the night of the killing.

When he fell asleep, he was strangled, electrocuted, and beaten with a stick to ensure he was dead.

The police arrested Nazia, Chaman, and Kishan and recovered Rs 15,000 from them.

An investigation is on to establish the complete sequence of events.

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