DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Hybrid mode for students till class 5 in Gurugram schools

Hybrid mode for students till class 5 in Gurugram schools

The decision has been taken in the interest of children's health and safety, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar says

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:53 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

In view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Gurugram administration on Thursday directed all schools in the district to conduct classes for students up to class 5 in hybrid mode.

Advertisement

The decision has been taken in the interest of children's health and safety, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said.

Advertisement

"In view of the deteriorating air quality and as per the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under Stage III, classes for students up to Class V in all schools of Gurugram district will now be conducted in hybrid mode, both offline and online (wherever feasible)," the deputy commissioner said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Kumar also issued an order in this regard.

He said the option to attend classes online shall rest with the students and their guardians.

Advertisement

After the CAQM has enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Haryana government decided that the deputy commissioners in the National Capital Region shall assess the prevailing situation considering the deteriorating air quality.

The implementation of GRAP Stage III measures comes as part of a graded strategy to mitigate air pollution across the NCR during the winter months when emissions and weather conditions combine to severely impact air quality.

A communication from the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, was sent to the DCs concerned that based on the assessment, the DCs may discontinue physical classes for students up to class 5 in government and private schools and issue necessary instructions to conduct classes in online/hybrid mode to ensure the health and safety of students.

The communication dated November 12 states that the assessment must account for AQI (air quality index) levels separately in rural and urban areas for the respective districts till the air quality improves.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat rising air pollution levels. It is activated in stages -- Stage I (poor air quality), Stage II (very poor), Stage III (severe), and Stage IV (severe+), depending on the severity of the AQI.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts