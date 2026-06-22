DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Hydroponic weed worth Rs 4.83 crore seized at Delhi airport; passenger arrested     

Hydroponic weed worth Rs 4.83 crore seized at Delhi airport; passenger arrested     

Contraband concealed in baggage detected during X-ray screening; probe under way into trafficking links

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:23 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock.
Advertisement

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here have seized hydroponic weed worth about Rs 4.80 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok and arrested him under the NDPS Act, an official statement said.

Advertisement

The passenger arrived from Bangkok on Air India flight AI 2335 on June 21 and was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel based on profiling, it said.

Advertisement

“On X-ray screening of baggage, some suspicious images were noticed,” the statement said.

Advertisement

A detailed examination of the baggage led to the recovery of hydroponic weed (ganja) weighing approximately 13.84 kg.

“Further examination of baggage resulted in the recovery of hydroponic weed having a total gross weight of 13,840 grams approx. The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 4.83 crore,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency form of cannabis cultivated using water-based nutrient solutions rather than soil and often commands a higher price in the illicit market.

“Accordingly, the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and the suspected hydroponic weed along with the packing material was seized,” the statement said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband and to determine whether the accused was linked to a larger narcotics trafficking network, the statement added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts