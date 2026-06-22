Hydroponic weed worth Rs 4.83 crore seized at Delhi airport; passenger arrested     

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here have seized hydroponic weed worth about Rs 4.80 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok and arrested him under the NDPS Act, an official statement said.

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The passenger arrived from Bangkok on Air India flight AI 2335 on June 21 and was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel based on profiling, it said.

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“On X-ray screening of baggage, some suspicious images were noticed,” the statement said.

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A detailed examination of the baggage led to the recovery of hydroponic weed (ganja) weighing approximately 13.84 kg.

“Further examination of baggage resulted in the recovery of hydroponic weed having a total gross weight of 13,840 grams approx. The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 4.83 crore,” the statement said.

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Hydroponic weed is a high-potency form of cannabis cultivated using water-based nutrient solutions rather than soil and often commands a higher price in the illicit market.

“Accordingly, the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and the suspected hydroponic weed along with the packing material was seized,” the statement said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband and to determine whether the accused was linked to a larger narcotics trafficking network, the statement added.