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Home / Delhi / Hydroponic weed worth Rs 5.56 crore seized at Delhi airport, 2 arrested

Hydroponic weed worth Rs 5.56 crore seized at Delhi airport, 2 arrested

Customs officials seized over 15 kg of suspected high-grade marijuana from passengers arriving from Bangkok after X-ray screening flagged suspicious baggage

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Customs officials have seized over 15 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at around Rs 5.56 crore in the illicit market, from two Indian passengers at the airport here, officials said on Tuesday.

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During X-ray screening of the baggage of the two returning from Bangkok, officials noticed suspicious images, and a detailed examination led to the recovery of nine polythene packets containing a green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be hydroponic weed (ganja/marijuana), an official statement said.

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Of the nine packets, seven were concealed inside a black trolley bag while two were recovered from a brown backpack, it said.

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The total net weight of the recovered contraband was found to be 15.93 kg. The substance was subjected to diagnostic testing, which “prima facie confirmed it to be ganja/marijuana”, according to the statement.

The estimated illicit market value of the seized narcotic substance is approximately Rs 5.56 crore.

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Customs officers seized the contraband along with the packing material under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and “both passengers were placed under arrest for their involvement in the offence”, the statement said.

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

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