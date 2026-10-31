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Home / Delhi / Hydroponic weed worth Rs 9.33 crore seized at IGI Airport, two arrested

Hydroponic weed worth Rs 9.33 crore seized at IGI Airport, two arrested

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:25 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have seized 26.67 kg of suspected hydroponic marijuana, valued at approximately Rs 9.33 crore, from two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok. Both passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said.

According to Customs officials, the seizure was made on October 28 at Terminal 3 of the airport when the two passengers arrived from Bangkok.

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Acting on passenger profiling, Customs officers intercepted the duo at the Green Channel and diverted them for X-ray screening and a detailed examination of their baggage.

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During the search, officials recovered 26 polythene pouches containing a green substance concealed in two trolley bags, with 13 pouches found in each bag. The recovered substance weighed 26,670 grams and prima facie tested positive for marijuana, suspected to be hydroponically grown weed.

Customs officials estimated the value of the seized contraband at approximately Rs 9.33 crore.

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The suspected narcotic substance was seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act, 1985, while both passengers were arrested under Section 43(b) on October 28.

Officials said a case had been registered under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act, which deal with offences involving narcotic drugs, including illegal possession, import and criminal conspiracy.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and whether other individuals were involved in the alleged smuggling operation.

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