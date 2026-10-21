Hygiene lapses found at sweet-making units in Delhi ahead of festive season

From signs of pest activity in storage areas to workers handling food without gloves, several hygiene and food safety lapses have come to light during inspections of sweet-manufacturing units and outlets across the national capital ahead of the festive season.

The Delhi Government's Food Safety Department carried out inspections at several establishments, including popular sweet shops, and collected samples of khoya, barfi, rasmalai, laddoos and other food products for laboratory testing. Officials said further action would be taken based on the test results.

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Among the establishments inspected was Evergreen Sweet House in Okhla Phase-II, where officials found signs of pest activity in the storage area. Employees were also found handling food without gloves, while the establishment could not produce its water testing report during the inspection. Samples of boondi dana and khoya were collected.

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At Kali Ghata Sweets manufacturing unit in the Vidya Vihar (Hastsal) Industrial Area, inspectors found unsatisfactory hygiene and cleanliness arrangements. Improvements were also deemed necessary at its Uttam Nagar outlet. Four samples, including kesar rasbhari, aloo bhujia, ghee and palak boondi, were collected from the two premises.

Similar shortcomings were reported at Bhikaram Chandmal Private Limited in Chandni Chowk, where samples of khoya and rasbhari were taken. At two manufacturing units of Aman Mithaiwala in the Narela Industrial Complex, officials identified lapses in compliance with the prescribed food safety standards and collected samples of barfi and milk cake.

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Inspections at Puri Baker and Bansiwala Sweets in the Badli Industrial Area revealed shortcomings related to the display of FSSAI licences, training of food handlers and packaging documentation. Samples of yellow coloured rasmalai and fat emulsion used in cake preparation were collected.

At Singla Sweets in IP Extension, inspectors found peeling ceiling plaster, grease accumulation on the exhaust system and the absence of insect-proof mesh on windows. Food items kept in freezers were also not properly segregated or labelled. Samples of khoya and kaju bites were collected.

While general hygiene was found satisfactory at Grover Sweet Corner in Naraina, inspectors flagged open dustbins, employees clothes kept in the work area and missing insect-proof mesh on windows. Water and product testing reports were also unavailable.

At Meethi Foods, also in Naraina, officials noticed cobwebs on the chimney, inadequate pest prevention measures and the absence of a designated area for employees personal belongings. Prepared premix was also found without manufacturing date labels.

The department additionally collected samples from several well-known establishments, including Chaina Ram Sindhi Halwai in Chandni Chowk, Haldiram Marketing on Mathura Road, Bikanerwala in Okhla and Heera Sweets in Patparganj Industrial Area. The samples included pista barfi, khoya, kesar peda, almonds and peda.

With demand for sweets expected to rise during the festive season, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed that public health and food safety remained priorities for the government.

"The true joy of festivals lies in ensuring that every family can trust the hygiene and quality of the food it buys for its home," Gupta said.

She said all food business operators must ensure compliance with the prescribed standards relating to cleanliness, storage, employee training and food handling.

The department said the samples collected during the inspections would undergo laboratory testing, and further action would depend on the findings. The inspection observations, however, do not by themselves establish that the sampled food products are adulterated or unsafe.