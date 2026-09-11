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Home / Delhi / ‘I am always right’ mindset adds to stress, says Delhi University (DU) Dean of Colleges Prof Balram Pani

‘I am always right’ mindset adds to stress, says Delhi University (DU) Dean of Colleges Prof Balram Pani

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:35 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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An unwillingness to accept that one could be wrong may be adding to the stress people face in their personal and professional lives, Delhi University (DU) Dean of Colleges Prof Balram Pani said on Thursday, stressing the need to view mental well-being beyond clinical concerns.

“The ‘I am always right’ attitude is a major cause of stress among people,” Prof Pani said while speaking at a national conference on mental well-being and happiness at the university.

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His remarks came during the inaugural session of the one-day conference, “Science Meets Social Science: Mental Well-being and Happiness”, organised by the Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council (RIEC).

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Prof Pani also stressed the need to bring scientific and social perspectives together while discussing happiness and well-being. Explaining the conference theme, he said, “While science validates things through experiments, social science validates them through experiences.”

The discussion comes at a time when students and working professionals are increasingly grappling with academic and workplace pressures, peer pressure, anxiety and the demands of a rapidly changing environment. Prof Pani said conferences and seminars could play an important role in creating awareness about mental health.

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RIEC Chairperson Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo, who delivered the welcome address, drew attention to another aspect of modern life — the lack of time people devote to themselves despite having access to more resources. Referring to global happiness rankings, he said Finland ranked among the happiest nations, while India stood at the 116th position.

“The conference holds special significance amid the rising demands associated with stress, anxiety, academic and work pressures, peer pressure, research and the contemporary work environment,” Prof Sahoo said. The conference brought together academicians, researchers, experts, professionals and members of the university community to discuss mental well-being and happiness from scientific and social perspectives.

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