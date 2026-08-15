I-Day 2026: Delhi CM cautions youth against Urban Naxals, urges them to channel talent to nation-building

Youth must not limit themselves to social media and instead use their talent for nation-building, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, and cautioned them against the influence of "Urban Naxals".

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She said India had to fight a "2.5-front war" -- two fronts outside the country and a half front within, involving those who she said insult the country and its armed forces.

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"I want to say to my young friends: Do not limit your strength to social media. Use your ideas for start-ups and your creativity for innovation. Turn your questions into research, use your sensitivity for service and channel your talent towards nation-building," she said.

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She asked the youth to remain wary of "Urban Naxals".

In his Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too hailed the elimination of Naxalism from the country but cautioned that "armed Naxals may have gone, but dimagi (intellectual) Naxals are lurking around".

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In her speech, Gupta said India had to fight a "2.5-front war": two fronts outside the country and a half front within, involving those who, she alleged, insult the country and its armed forces.

Highlighting her government's achievements, the chief minister said, "The national capital would be developed as an 'Active, Attentive and Attractive' city and in a manner that other states would want to emulate." She further pointed out the Delhi government's focus on infrastructure, governance, environment and public welfare.

Gupta said the people of Delhi had given her government a mandate not merely to run the administration but to bring a new direction to governance, transparency and development.

"Development is not limited to paper," she said, adding that her government had focused on taking decisions quickly and addressing issues on the ground.

The chief minister said the Centre has created a separate department for capital development, which would be a potential "game changer" for the city. She also said the Reserve Bank of India has been appointed as the official banker to facilitate funds for development in Delhi.

On education, Gupta said the government has introduced courses such as Neev and Rashtra Neeti and opened 75 new CM Shri schools.

Smart boards have been installed in 9,000 classrooms, she said, adding that the government aims to provide computer and language labs, playgrounds and digital libraries in schools.