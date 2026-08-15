DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / I-Day 2026: Delhi CM cautions youth against Urban Naxals, urges them to channel talent to nation-building

I-Day 2026: Delhi CM cautions youth against Urban Naxals, urges them to channel talent to nation-building

Rekha Gupta says India had to fight a "2.5-front war" -- two fronts outside the country and a half front within, involving those who she said insult the country and its armed forces

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:08 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Pralhad Joshi with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi. (@gupta_rekha/X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Youth must not limit themselves to social media and instead use their talent for nation-building, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, and cautioned them against the influence of "Urban Naxals".

Advertisement

She said India had to fight a "2.5-front war" -- two fronts outside the country and a half front within, involving those who she said insult the country and its armed forces.

Advertisement

"I want to say to my young friends: Do not limit your strength to social media. Use your ideas for start-ups and your creativity for innovation. Turn your questions into research, use your sensitivity for service and channel your talent towards nation-building," she said.

Advertisement

She asked the youth to remain wary of "Urban Naxals".

In his Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too hailed the elimination of Naxalism from the country but cautioned that "armed Naxals may have gone, but dimagi (intellectual) Naxals are lurking around".

Advertisement

In her speech, Gupta said India had to fight a "2.5-front war": two fronts outside the country and a half front within, involving those who, she alleged, insult the country and its armed forces.

Highlighting her government's achievements, the chief minister said, "The national capital would be developed as an 'Active, Attentive and Attractive' city and in a manner that other states would want to emulate." She further pointed out the Delhi government's focus on infrastructure, governance, environment and public welfare.

Gupta said the people of Delhi had given her government a mandate not merely to run the administration but to bring a new direction to governance, transparency and development.

"Development is not limited to paper," she said, adding that her government had focused on taking decisions quickly and addressing issues on the ground.

The chief minister said the Centre has created a separate department for capital development, which would be a potential "game changer" for the city. She also said the Reserve Bank of India has been appointed as the official banker to facilitate funds for development in Delhi.

On education, Gupta said the government has introduced courses such as Neev and Rashtra Neeti and opened 75 new CM Shri schools.

Smart boards have been installed in 9,000 classrooms, she said, adding that the government aims to provide computer and language labs, playgrounds and digital libraries in schools.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts