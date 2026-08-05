‘I ended her story’: Man tells friend after murdering wife

A 24-year-old delivery worker, who allegedly killed his 20-year-old wife at their residence in southwest Delhi’s Munirka, allegedly confessed the crime to a friend and sought his help in disposing of the body.

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As he stood next to his wife’s body, Anurag allegedly told his friend “Aaj maine iska kissa hi khatam kar diya hai” (I ended her story today).

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However, the incident could not remain hidden for long as the friend alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the accused, Anurag (24).

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Preliminary probe suggests that the murder was triggered by trust issues, with Anurag allegedly believing that his wife was talking to another man.

According to the FIR, registered on the friend’s complaint, Anurag called him to his house in Munirka and asked for help in disposing of Kanika’s body. The friend further said Anurag took his phone away, claiming that his own phone was damaged and that he needed to make a call. He then refused to return it.

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Anurag allegedly forced his friend to drive him around JNU Road and Sanjay Van in search of a place to dump the body, even as the friend repeatedly asked him to inform the police, the complaint said.

“The friend was trapped as he was unable to figure out how to alert the police. His mobile phone was with Anurag, and he did not want to do anything that might prompt the accused to flee,” a police officer said.

The friend eventually came up with a plan. He suggested that they go to his house in Munirka to discuss the next course of action. After reaching home, he asked Anurag to return his phone so that he could call his mother to open the gate. Once he got the phone back, he went upstairs and dialled the police control room.

The police said Kanika was a homemaker, while the accused worked as a delivery boy. The couple had married in 2023. Kanika’s father is an auto-rickshaw driver and her family lives in Delhi.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.