‘I pray to God that you soon return from jail’, tweets Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia’s CBI questioning

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 26

Ahead of questioning to Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia by CBI in the excise policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “God is with you (Manish). When you go to jail for country and society, it is matter of pride not any curse. I pray to the god that you return from jail early.”

भगवान आपके साथ है मनीष। लाखों बच्चों और उनके पेरेंट्स की दुआयें आपके साथ हैं। जब आप देश और समाज के लिए जेल जाते हैं तो जेल जाना दूषण नहीं, भूषण होता है। प्रभू से कामना करता हूँ कि आप जल्द जेल से लौटें। दिल्ली के बच्चे, पैरेंट्स और हम सब आपका इंतज़ार करेंगे। https://t.co/h8VrIIYRTz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

Surprisingly, Manish has not been arrested yet, Delhi CM, however, praying for his early return from jail. Notably, CBI has summoned Sisodia in alleged Delhi excise policy scam today.

Earlier Manish Sisodia tweeted: “I have blessings of countrymen, including children. Don’t care even if I have to go to jail for few months. Bhagat Singh chose to be hanged for the country. It will be a very small thing if I go to jail for false allegations.”

The CBI had previously called Sisodia for questioning on February 19. Sisodia, however, had sought a week's time for making Delhi Budget. The CBI had agreed to his request.

AAP has claimed that Sisodia has been put under house arrest.

#arvind kejriwal #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #manish sisodia