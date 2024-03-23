I-T department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

New Delhi, March 23
The Income Tax department on Saturday conducted searches against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and some others in Delhi as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.
Yadav (45) is a two-time legislator and represents the Matiala seat in the Delhi Assembly.
The premises of the AAP MLA in Delhi's Ghummanheda village and some others are being raided as part of a tax evasion investigation. The tax officials are being escorted by the Delhi Police, the sources said.
Some documents have been recovered and certain persons have been questioned, they said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...