IAS Sajjan Yadav returns as Delhi Jal Board CEO

Senior IAS officer Sajjan Singh Yadav has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), marking his return to the water utility for a second stint at its helm.

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The appointment is being seen as significant from both administrative and political perspectives. While the DJB has often remained at the centre of political debates over water supply, tanker operations, sewage treatment and infrastructure projects, the government has now chosen a seasoned bureaucrat who has previously run the organisation and is familiar with its challenges.

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A 1995-batch AGMUT cadre (sort of joint cadre in civil services) officer, Yadav is among the most seasoned bureaucrats in the Delhi administration. His return to the DJB comes after a distinguished tenure in the Union Government’s Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance, where he held senior positions dealing with public finance and expenditure management.

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Officials say his previous experience as the CEO gives him an advantage at a time when the utility faces mounting challenges ranging from water losses and ageing infrastructure to growing demand and financial pressures.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, who has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and is scheduled to assume charge on June 16, welcomed Yadav’s appointment.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Upadhyay said though he had not met the officer personally, he had learnt that Yadav is an efficient and seasoned administrator. “It will be great to work together for the betterment of Delhi and strengthen the city’s water and sewerage infrastructure,” he said.

Unlike many officers taking charge of a new department, Yadav will not require a learning curve. Having earlier served as the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board, he possesses institutional memory of the organisation’s functioning, ongoing projects and long-standing bottlenecks.

The appointment also reflects a broader shift in governance under the BJP Government. During the previous AAP regime, the Delhi Jal Board frequently remained a politically high-profile institution, where party leader Raghav Chhadha held the charge once, with water issues becoming a key electoral and governance plank.

Yadav’s credentials extend beyond administration. Academically, he holds an MBA in Finance and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard University with a focus on Economics. He is also known in policy circles for his writings on governance and public administration.

Over the course of his career, he has held several important assignments in Delhi and the Centre, including Secretary (Urban Development), Commissioner of Trade and Taxes, Secretary-cum-Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies, and senior positions in the Union Finance Ministry.

His financial and administrative background is expected to be particularly relevant for the Delhi Jal Board, which has often faced scrutiny over funding requirements, project execution, operational efficiency and revenue management.