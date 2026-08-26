IB officer murder case: Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain moves High Court against conviction

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has moved the High Court challenging his conviction by a lower court in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

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Hussain and four co-accused were sentenced to life imprisonment on July 31 by Karkardooma Court.

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The court noted that the case did not fall within the “rarest of rare” category warranting the death penalty.

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In its order, the court said, “I find myself unable to agree based on the SPP that the convicts are beyond reformation or have such a fiendish character that their continued existence, even in prison, will be a menace to society. For the other offences the convicts have been found guilty of, they must face the full force of the law.”

It said that the state had not brought anything on record to establish that any of the convicts had any violent disposition or propensity to crime.

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“The final test that law requires me to undertake before I conclude that this case invites capital punishment is whether the convicts are beyond redemption and there being no chance of reformation, it is now firmly established in our criminal jurisprudence that death penalty is of the last absorption,” the judge said.