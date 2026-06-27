ICAI launches AI Innovation Summit 2026, signs MoU with Sarvam AI, unveils advanced AI Course

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) inaugurated its flagship AI Innovation Summit (AIS) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together over 4,000 delegates from India and abroad to discuss the growing role of artificial intelligence in finance, accounting, audit, taxation and governance.

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The two-day summit, themed "Transforming Accounting, Audit, Tax, and Governance," aims to promote innovation, equip professionals with AI-driven skills and prepare Chartered Accountants for the evolving digital economy.

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The summit was inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the presence of ICAI President CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice President CA. Mangesh P. Kinare, and other senior ICAI officials.

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Addressing the gathering, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has built a profession founded on financial trust, with Chartered Accountants playing a pivotal role in the nation's transformation. ICAI is leading the global transformation and has the potential to emerge as the world's 'Institute of Global Trust' by spearheading the development of AI assurance standards. Trust is the soul of the economic system and Chartered Accountants are the custodians of that trust. You do not just certify a company's balance sheet; you validate and safeguard investor confidence and uphold the economic trust of the nation."

During the event, ICAI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarvam AI to collaborate on AI training, capacity building, research, workshops and the development of AI-centric learning resources. The Institute also launched AICA Level 3, an advanced AI certification programme for members who have completed Level 2, along with the publication "AI Essentials for Chartered Accountants."

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ICAI President CA. Prasanna Kumar D said, "Innovation is redefining every facet of the accounting profession, and Chartered Accountants must lead this transformation with confidence, competence and integrity. Through AIS 2026, ICAI is creating a collaborative ecosystem where technology, governance, and professional excellence converge to empower our members to become architects of India's digital economy and trusted partners in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Leading from the front, ICAI has trained over 50,000 members in Artificial Intelligence and developed more than 150 GPT-based tools to empower members and streamline professional practice."

The summit features more than 50 speakers and 50 AI innovation showcases, with discussions covering Generative AI, Digital Finance, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, ESG, Blockchain, Automation and the future of financial reporting and assurance.