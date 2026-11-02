Ice-cold pool, hot ideas: Polar Bear Pitching contest returns to New Delhi on November 20

In a test of entrepreneurial grit unlike conventional startup competitions, Indian founders will pitch their business ideas while standing in an ice-cold pool as the Finnish-born Polar Bear Pitching contest returns to New Delhi for its third edition on November 20.

Organised by Business Finland in collaboration with Hyderabad-based T-Hub and the Embassy of Finland, the competition will bring together Indian startups, investors and business leaders. The winner will earn a place in the international contest in Oulu, Finland, in February 2027.

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The unusual format, inspired by Finland's traditional winter swimming culture, known as 'avanto', requires entrepreneurs to present their business ideas while standing in freezing water, without a conventional stage or podium. The challenge is designed to test not only the viability of their ideas but also their ability to communicate and perform under pressure.

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The competition reflects Finland's efforts to strengthen its links with India's expanding startup ecosystem and create opportunities for entrepreneurs in both countries to explore partnerships, investment opportunities and access to international markets.

Finnish Ambassador to India Mikko Kivikoski said the two countries shared an entrepreneurial spirit and an ambition to develop solutions with global impact. He added that the competition brought Finnish creativity and traditions together with India's dynamic startup ecosystem.

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The winning Indian startup will compete against international participants at the Oulu edition, gaining an opportunity to connect with investors, entrepreneurs and potential business partners from across the world.

Finland has developed a strong reputation in technology, digital innovation and startup development, while India offers a rapidly expanding market and a growing pool of technology entrepreneurs. Areas such as artificial intelligence, health technology, digitalisation, sustainable solutions and mobility offer significant scope for collaboration.

The Delhi competition is scheduled to take place at the Embassy of Finland on November 20. Applications are open to Indian startups, with the deadline set for November 5.

The contest originated in Oulu, northern Finland, and has expanded internationally through satellite competitions in different countries. Its format also includes a Finnish sauna experience after the pitches, allowing participants to warm up and network.