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Home / Delhi / ICMR plans three-year TB-free pilot project in Delhi slums

ICMR plans three-year TB-free pilot project in Delhi slums

Three-year Delhi TB-free slum project to cover up to 1.75 lakh people at each of three sites, focusing on early detection, treatment adherence and prevention

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:17 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has proposed a three-year demonstration project to reduce tuberculosis (TB) in slum areas of Delhi, with the initiative expected to cover around 1.5 lakh to 1.75 lakh people at each of three sites.

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Under the Delhi TB Free Slum Demonstration Project, the ICMR plans to test an integrated, community-based approach focusing on early detection of TB, timely diagnosis, treatment support and prevention.

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The project will be implemented in collaboration with the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), the Central TB Division, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Delhi Government and local municipal authorities.

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In 2025, Delhi recorded 1.12 lakh TB notifications. According to the India TB Prevalence Survey (2019–2021), Delhi has a TB prevalence of 747 cases per 100,000 people.

The project will involve NGOs and community-based organisations in carrying out field-level activities, including household surveys and identification of vulnerable people through TB screening.

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The initiative will also focus on ensuring that patients diagnosed with TB do not discontinue treatment. NGOs working with the ICMR will provide counselling and support treatment adherence, besides following up on treatment interruptions.

In an official document, the ICMR said urban slum populations face additional challenges because of overcrowded living conditions, migration, undernutrition, limited access to healthcare and difficulties in maintaining continuity of care. These factors can contribute to delayed diagnosis and interruptions in treatment.

The findings of the project will also generate evidence on whether an integrated approach can be implemented effectively on a large scale and sustained under routine health programme conditions.

The ICMR has invited eligible NGOs and community-based organisations to submit expressions of interest to serve as implementation partners.

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