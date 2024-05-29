If Kejriwal is unwell, how is he campaigning in Punjab, asks BJP

New Delhi, May 28
Reacting to Kejriwal’s plea for an extension of his interim bail on medical grounds, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday raised doubts over the legitimacy of Kejriwal’s claims, questioning his ability to campaign in the Punjab elections despite citing serious illnesses.
“Kejriwal’s request for an additional interim bail of seven days, citing medical tests, will all be completed in a single day,” asserted Sachdeva, highlighting the efficiency with which the tests could be conducted. He further challenged Kejriwal’s assertions, stating, “If Kejriwal is seriously ill as he claims, then how is he campaigning in the Punjab poll?”
He criticised Kejriwal’s alleged attempts to delay judicial proceedings, stating, “As the time has come for him to return to jail, he is now making new excuses.”
Hailing the rejection of Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea, Sachdeva said, “It is evident from police inquiries that Kumar had no personal motive to attack MP Swati Maliwal. It is obvious he acted on the instructions of the CM.”
He further alleged, “Both Kejriwal and his family were present during the assault, yet they remained passive observers.”
