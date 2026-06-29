‘If you can’t come to Delhi, fast where you are’: Sonam Wangchuk urges citizens to observe one-day hunger strike

A day after beginning his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday appealed to supporters across the country to turn the protest into a nationwide movement by observing a one-day hunger strike in their own cities and villages if they were unable to travel to the national capital.

Advertisement

In a video message shared by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Wangchuk urged people to join the agitation physically or symbolically, saying the issues being raised extended beyond a single protest site.

Advertisement

“Namaskar. In support of education and the environment, in support of CJP and Ladakh, today is my second day of anshan on salt and water. Many people have joined here; you can also join. If you come here for one day of anshan, it will be very good,” Wangchuk said.

Advertisement

Expanding the appeal beyond Delhi, he added: “Some people are doing it for three to five days. It is very good to show support. If you can’t come here, then in your state, city or village, observe a one-day anshan for education, better governance, a response from the government, and for the environment, air and water.”

The appeal marks the first attempt by Wangchuk to broaden the agitation beyond Jantar Mantar after he began an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday in support of the CJP’s ongoing protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations.

Advertisement

Before commencing his fast, Wangchuk and Dipke visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The hunger strike began with a two-minute silence, drawing students, youth, farmer leaders and members of several Khap organisations to the protest site.

Wangchuk had earlier said he had been ‘compelled’ to undertake the indefinite fast, arguing that peaceful protest had become the only democratic option after the movement’s demands remained unaddressed.

The CJP has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, maintaining that the agitation is aimed at securing accountability over alleged examination irregularities and demanding Pradhan’s resignation.

Speaking to The Tribune on Sunday, Dipke had said the immediate focus of the movement remained Pradhan’s resignation, adding that the organisation would unveil its next course of action only after that demand was met. He had also alleged that around 500 farmers willing to join the protest had been placed under house arrest, a claim he also shared on social media.

Dipke said the protest would also raise the issue of accountability in the electoral system, as the movement seeks to widen the conversation around governance and public accountability.

With Wangchuk now asking supporters to observe one day fasts from their own states, cities and villages, the agitation appears to be shifting from a protest centred at Jantar Mantar to a call for participation across the country while keeping its core demand unchanged.