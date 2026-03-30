IFFD 2026: Iconic festival debuts at Capital, redefines cinematic identity

Packed screenings, celebrity appearances and a vibrant cultural showcase defined Day 4 of the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, as the capital witnessed one of the most energetic days of the week-long celebration of cinema.

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From filmmaker Shekhar Kapur to actors Divya Dutta, Samyuktha Menon and Khushbu Sundar, a host of prominent names drew crowds across venues, adding to the festival’s growing buzz. Their presence, along with actors like Arjan Bajwa and Rituparna Sengupta, turned screenings and interactions into high-attendance events.

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At Bharat Mandapam, shows ran to full houses through the day. Films such as Virupaksha, Puratan and Aranmanai 4 set the tone early, while Jana Gana Mana saw strong turnout in the evening. Parallel screenings expanded the festival’s range, with titles like Bohorupi, Maa, Demon Hunters and Guru Nanak Jahaz reflecting its multilingual and genre-diverse programming.

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Beyond cinema halls, the IFFD Expo emerged as a bustling hub of activity, with steady footfall and animated conversations among filmmakers, industry representatives and visitors. The space extended the festival experience into an interactive cultural exchange, blending cinema with industry networking and public engagement.

The festival’s city-wide footprint was equally visible, with screenings across PVR venues in Jasola, Rajouri Garden, Dwarka, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Moti Nagar and Chanakyapuri drawing consistent audiences. A mix of regional and international cinema — including Moromor Deuta (Dear Father), Phoujee (The Goddess of Paddy) and If on a Winter’s Night, kept viewers engaged throughout the day, alongside curated indie selections.

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A major highlight was a masterclass by cinematographer K. K. Senthil Kumar, which drew filmmakers, students and cinephiles in large numbers. Emphasising the collaborative nature of filmmaking, he spoke about aligning with a director’s vision, noting that each film develops its own visual identity through this partnership. The session stood out as one of the most engaging conversations of the festival so far.

While the day celebrated cinema, it also expanded into culture and craft. On the sidelines, a fashion showcase titled ‘The Loom & The Lens: Weaving Stories. Framing Legacy.’ brought together handloom traditions and cinematic storytelling at Bharat Mandapam. Organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation in collaboration with the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), the event highlighted India’s textile heritage through a contemporary lens. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the festival as a celebration of India’s cultural imagination, where traditional art forms find renewed expression.