IGI Airport drain to be ready by July: L-G office

New Delhi, June 15
The crucial Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport drain being constructed by the Delhi Development Authority is expected to be completed by July and will bring respite from any possible waterlogging incidents in the area, an official statement said on Thursday.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inspected the progress of the work on the drain on Thursday, his seventh such visit, the statement issued by his office said.
During the inspection, the L-G was informed by officials that 95% of the work, like broadening and deepening of drains, construction of a culvert beneath the passing railway track and construction of five water bodies in different sectors of Dwarka to absorb the rainwater during monsoons had been completed, it said.
“Record efforts put in by the DDA along with the Railways and DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) during the last eight months under consistent supervision and personal guidance of Delhi LG have ensured that the 2.5-km-long, 20-metre-wide and 2-metre-deep airport drain will be ready by July,” the statement mentioned.
