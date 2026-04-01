IGNCA event reframes ancient Indian feminism

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Authored by Mukul Kumar, the book explores the philosophical and historical dimensions of feminism within ancient Indian traditions. The event, held at the Samvet Auditorium, was presided over by Ram Bahadur Rai, while Sonal Mansingh attended as Guest of Honour.

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Calling the work “distinctive in its depth,” Rai said, “While reading it, one realises that the author has examined the subject from every possible angle.” He added that “in Indian tradition, women have always been seen as embodiments of Shakti,” stressing that the idea of empowerment is rooted in inner strength rather than external validation. He also urged that the book be translated into Indian languages to reach a wider audience.

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Mansingh raised questions on how Indian knowledge systems are interpreted, noting, “The term ‘mythology’ is inadequate for ‘Purana’, which represents collective memory, not fiction.” Emphasising the creative power of the feminine, she remarked, “Time itself begins in the womb of a woman,” and called for a return to primary texts like the Valmiki Ramayana to better understand women’s agency.

Prof. Lal described the book as “a bold and intellectually rigorous engagement with Indian literary traditions,” adding that it challenges the assumption that feminist discourse must be confined to a particular gender. “This work shows that a balanced and deeply researched understanding of feminism can emerge from intellectual honesty,” she said.

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Reflecting on his work, Kumar shared, “The journey of writing this book can be understood through serendipity, epiphany and transcendence.” He added that his central inquiry—“why feminism and not masculinism”, led him to explore the historical roots of the idea.

Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur highlighted the relevance of ancient texts, stating that “concerns about women’s safety, now addressed through modern laws, were already recognised in texts like the Arthashastra as a responsibility of the state.”

The discussion concluded with a broader call to re-examine feminism through an Indian lens, with speakers emphasising that ancient texts and traditions offer valuable insights into gender, society and equality.