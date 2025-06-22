IGNCA hosts lecture on yoga’s cultural legacy

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day with a collective yoga session and a special lecture, highlighting yoga’s continued relevance in contemporary life. The event was held at Sanskriti Kendra, Anandgram.

The celebration commenced with a group yoga practice led by Dr Satyendra Singh, a certified trainer recognised by the Ministry of AYUSH. The session concluded with a peace prayer and marked the culmination of a month-long yoga awareness campaign conducted by IGNCA from May 21 to June 20.

A key feature of this year’s event was a special lecture by renowned Odissi dancer Dr Leela Hota on the theme ‘Yoga and Art: The Path to Health and Harmony’. Dr Hota explored the philosophical synergy between yoga and classical Indian dance, emphasising their shared contribution to inner balance and holistic wellbeing. Senior IGNCA officials in attendance included member secretary Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, director (Administration) Dr Priyanka Mishra, dean (Administration) Prof Ramesh Chandra Gaur, and Dean (Academics) Prof Pratapanand Jha.