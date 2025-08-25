DT
IGNCA unveils Vinod Tiwari's cultural trilogy

IGNCA unveils Vinod Tiwari’s cultural trilogy

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:39 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
The Kala Nidhi Division of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) on Sunday hosted the release of a cultural trilogy authored by educationist and writer Vinod Kumar Tiwari. The three works — Ramayana Katha ki Vishva-Yatra, Hamari Sanskritik Rashtriyata and Purvajon ki Punya-Bhoomi — were hailed by scholars as a significant contribution to the discourse on Indian culture and nationalism.

The event was presided over by Ram Bahadur Rai, president of the IGNCA Trust, with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri, head of Juna Peeth, as chief guest. Swami Avadheshanand Giri, who also wrote the foreword to the trilogy, emphasised the enduring relevance of India’s epics.

“The Ramayana is history. In our tradition, history is not mythology; it is truth, eternal and rooted in the Rigveda. Our culture is Sanatan and the foundation of democratic values, science, mathematics and philosophy. Dr Vinod Tiwari has done an extraordinary job in bringing this alive,” he said.

In his presidential address, Ram Bahadur Rai described the Ramayana as the “passport of Indian culture” and urged Tiwari to render Tilak Maharaj’s Gita Rahasya in equally accessible language for contemporary readers. “My congratulations to Vinod Ji for these three remarkable books,” he added.

