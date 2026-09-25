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Home / Delhi / ‘Ignored burning smell, refused to stop vehicle’: Noida bus fire kills 9

‘Ignored burning smell, refused to stop vehicle’: Noida bus fire kills 9

Driver, conductor continued smoking bidis in cabin: FIR; 20 passengers rescued

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Firefighters douse the flames after a bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. PTI
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The nine passengers of the ill-fated bus that caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida could have been saved if the driver and conductor of the bus had not ignored a burning smell and refused to stop the vehicle despite repeated warnings from passengers, according to an FIR lodged based on a passenger’s complaint.

Passengers raised an alarm and asked the driver to stop the bus, but the driver and conductor allegedly refused, telling them, “If you want to die, then die; we won’t stop the bus”, the FIR stated.

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The FIR was registered at the Jewar police station on the complaint of Suneel Kumar, a resident of Hamirpur district, who said he boarded the Raj Kalpana Travels bus from Kashmere Gate in Delhi around 9 pm on Wednesday. There were around 30-35 passengers on board.

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According to the FIR, the bus reached the 33-km mark on the Yamuna Expressway around 11.30 pm when passengers complained of a burning smell from the driver’s cabin.

“Despite being alerted, the driver dismissed the smell as something common in the bus and did not stop to inspect the vehicle,” the complainant claimed. “The driver and conductor continued smoking bidis and cigarettes in the cabin, and flames suddenly erupted near the driver’s seat shortly afterwards,” he further claimed.

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Despite the passengers’ alarm, the driver and conductor allegedly told them that they won’t stop the bus.

By the time the bus stopped, the fire had spread and the vehicle was filled with smoke, the complaint said. Kumar stated that he and several other passengers managed to jump out, while some remained trapped inside.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pradeep kumar, the bus traveling from Kashmiri Gate, New Delhi, towards Mahoba under the Jewar police station area caught fire suddenly near the 33-km milestone on the Yamuna Expressway.

“Upon receiving the information, police senior officers, along with the local police force, rescue tender, fire tender stationed at Jewar Toll, four additional fire tenders and fire service units, immediately reached the scene and extinguished the fire,” Kumar said.

During the rescue operation, more than 20 passengers were safely evacuated. Through tireless efforts by the police team and fire service unit amidst the smoke to enter the bus, it was discovered that in the said incident, nine persons were found dead inside the bus due to burning or suffocation, the officer mentioned.

According to investigators, a preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started due to a spark or blast in the AC of the bus. It ignited the engine lubricant oil and caused the flames to spread.

Recounting the ordeal, a passenger said she was asleep when someone banged on the bus door. By the time she woke up, the bus was surrounded by a crowd and smoke had filled the vehicle.

“I didn’t pick up any of my belongings. I didn’t even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out,” she said.

The passenger said there was intense pushing and shoving as people tried to escape. “Someone eventually pulled me out. I don’t remember anything else after that,” she said.

The driver and conductor of the bus have been arrested. The Jewar police have registered a case against them under provisions relating to culpable homicide.

Vehicle had 19 pending challans worth Rs 1.75 lakh

The bus that caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida had 19 pending traffic challans totalling around Rs 1.75 lakh, according to details available on a government database.

The vehicle had been booked for multiple violations of traffic and motor vehicle rules, including those related to an underage driver, unauthorised retrofitting, fuel modification and permit requirements. A challan issued in January this year was linked to an underage driver who was found operating the bus near the Delhi-Noida border despite being below the prescribed age.

The vehicle’s registration certificate listed its colour as black, while the bus that caught fire was painted yellow and white, indicating a discrepancy in its official records.

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